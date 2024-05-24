RELEASED: Bird makes full recovery after cat capture in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Peace River Wildlife Center says they've released a rehabilitated downey woodpecker.

On Friday morning, the bird was released back into its natural habitat in Port Charlotte, the center says.

The moment marks the end of a month-long journey after the bird was caught by a cat on April 21st - leading to significant survival challenges.

The Peace River Wildlife Center says statistics show typical chance of survival is no more than five days.

The bird received antibiotics while staying in the baby bird nursery - eventually graduating to a larger habitat.

"We are delighted to witness the successful rehabilitation and release of this Downy Woodpecker. It is a testament to the incredible resilience of wildlife and the importance of conservation efforts in preserving our natural ecosystems,” says Executive Director Tricia LaPointe.