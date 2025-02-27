PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A new immigration plan from President Donald Trump could make it easier for wealthy people to move to the United States. The plan introduces a $5 million “Gold Card”, which would replace the current investor visa program.

President Trump introduces $5M ‘Gold Card’ for U.S. Entry

Trump announced the plan on Tuesday, saying it will offer the same benefits as a green card and provide a path to U.S. citizenship.

"You have a green card, this is a gold card," Trump said. "We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that's gonna give you green card privileges plus it'll be a route to citizenship."

According to Trump, the money raised from selling Gold Cards will help pay off government debt.

A New Requirement for Undocumented Immigrants

For undocumented immigrants who don’t have $5 million, the plan includes a new rule—they must register in a government database. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says that all undocumented immigrants over age 14 who are not yet registered will have to sign up. If they don’t, they could face criminal and civil penalties.

Maria Lara, President of the Charlotte Harbor chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), believes this registration rule is unconstitutional.

Fox 4 Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev sitting down to speak with Charlotte Harbor LULAC President Maria Lara

"Even though you are not a citizen or a resident of this country, the Constitution provides rights—certain rights—to all persons," Lara said.

Lara, who has a doctorate in law and over 25 years of immigration experience, says the rule could go against the Fifth Amendment, which protects people from self-incrimination.

"The Fifth Amendment would protect them from having to register, in essence, because that would be an act of self-incrimination," she explained.

What Happens Next?

Lara says LULAC may take legal action to fight the registration rule in court.

Trump says the $5 million Gold Cards will be available in about two weeks.