Port Charlotte woman sentenced to 10 months in prison for threatening U.S. judge

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman will spend 10 months in prison for threatening a Texas judge.

Investigators say Alice Marie Pence left a voicemail for a United States district judge in the Northern District of Texas, though it's not clear what judge. In the voicemail, Pence demanded the judge "make the right decision."

The Department of Justice says she was referencing a case the judge was presiding over.

Pence then told the judge in a message to "watch out for the red dot on your forehead."

She took a plea agreement in June 2024 and was sentenced on Tuesday.