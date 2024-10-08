Port Charlotte hospitals evacuating patients south as Hurricane Milton closes in

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, hospitals and clinics in Port Charlotte are rushing to evacuate their patients.

ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte announced on Tuesday that it had begun transferring critical patients out of the city. The hospital has suspended admissions and canceled all elective procedures.

"We are watching very closely the latest developments with Hurricane Milton and its possible impact on our area," ShorePoint Medical Group said in a statement. "Our primary goal is the safety of our patients and staff, and the care we can offer."

Watch as Port Charlotte hospitals evacuate patients:

FEMA-registered ambulances were seen transporting patients out of the city. ShorePoint said the patients are being taken to safer ground at Physicians Regional Healthcare System in Naples.

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, across the street from ShorePoint, is also evacuating patients.

Charlotte County's Emergency Response Team is urging residents to take the incoming hurricane seriously.

"Charlotte County urges residents to stay vigilant, monitor the storm's progress, review their disaster plans, and ensure they have a disaster kit ready to go," a county spokesperson said at a press conference on Monday.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management is warning of an even worse storm surge than what was seen with Hurricane Helene, which hit the area less than two weeks ago and brought severe flooding to coastal neighborhoods.

"Any evacuation order that we notify the public of should be considered mandatory. We do not issue voluntary evacuation orders in Charlotte County," the county spokesperson added.

By Tuesday at 11 a.m., ShorePoint Health confirmed that 80% of its patients had already been evacuated.

"These patients are being accompanied and supported by our own nursing and medical staff, who will be assisting the receiving medical facilities, ensuring continuity of care," the group said in a Facebook post.

ShorePoint's emergency rooms will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.