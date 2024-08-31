Port Charlotte community came together to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Saturday marked International Overdose Awareness Day.

Local communities came together to remember those who lost their lives to overdoses.

FOX 4's Victoria Scott went to Bayshore Live Oak Park in Port Charlotte where more than 200 runners registered to participate in overdose awareness 5k. Participants also took part in a one-mile remembrance walk.

People distributed free Narcan and all proceeds went to benefit Cathy’s Place.

It’s a recovery community organization in Charlotte County.

Scott spoke to Cathy’s husband Brendan Connearney on never being too afraid to ask for help.

“There are a lot of people like us who are in recovery who like to help other people," Connearney told Scott. "We’ll be there for you. Carry Narcan. There are people out there, obviously, who are still using and passing away every day. It’s awful. We need to get rid of the stigma.”

Participants went home with medals and raffle prizes.