Port Charlotte animal shelter navigates influx of animals, pleads for adopters

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — After putting out a plea for help, the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County says the community stepped up to help dozens of animals in need.

Following an urgent video posted on social media showing crates stacked on top of each other and dogs filling every available space on Friday, the no-kill shelter reported more than 40 adoptions since then.

“We’re definitely overcrowded, especially with our dogs,” said Executive Director Tara Zajas. “Thankfully, our community stepped up in a huge way. We’ve had 45 adoptions since Friday."

While the recent adoptions brought temporary relief, Zajas said the shelter is still operating near capacity.

"Unfortunately, we’ve had 42 intakes since then," she told Fox 4.

Zajas said there isn't one particular reason for the influx of animals to the shelter, but she cited the rising cost of living as a key reason families are surrendering pets.

“People are having to make heartbreaking choices between feeding their families or their pets,” she said.

The Animal Welfare League is also in the middle of a $300,000 renovation project to replace aging kennels and improve conditions for the animals in its care. Zajas said the shelter is about halfway to its fundraising goal and is seeking community support to finish the upgrades.

“We need everything from your time, walking dogs, playing with cats and helping us clean, to your dollars,” Zajas said. “These animals deserve a safe and healthy place to wait for their forever homes.”

The shelter, which operates with a 97% no-kill rate, is encouraging residents to adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate. Supplies can also be sent directly to the shelter via their Amazon wish list.

The Animal Welfare League is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, or to donate or get involved, visit awlshelter.org.

