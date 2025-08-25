Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jet ski rider injured in Charlotte County accident near Stump Pass, FWC says

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A personal watercraft rider was injured Friday when they were ejected from their PWC during a sharp turn near Stump Pass in Charlotte County, according to FWC.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it responded with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte County Fire Rescue on Aug. 23.

According to preliminary information from FWC, the PWC was traveling near Stump Pass with one person on board. While trying to make a sharp turn, the rider was ejected from the watercraft while their foot became stuck between the speaker and the PWC.

FWC said the injured person was sent back to shore and then taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

