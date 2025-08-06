PERFECT FIT: Bruce the German Shepherd finds his forever home

VENICE, Fla — A 5-year-old German Shepherd from Port Charlotte who endured years of neglect and had to have both ears removed is now living his best life in a loving home.

Bruce was rescued by Charlotte County Animal Control in February after investigators say he had been severely neglected. He was emaciated, losing his fur, and suffering from chronic ear infections so severe that veterinarians had no choice but to surgically remove both ears. He's now deaf for the most part.

He was put in foster care with Lisa Leff from the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, who stepped in to care for Bruce through months of medical treatment and recovery. His story was shared widely online, and last week, one Facebook post caught the attention of Dan Lampkin.

“I saw people posting and sharing stuff on Facebook from the Animal Welfare League,” Lampkin told Fox 4. “And he looks very similar to my dog, Elvis, who passed about a year and a half ago. Oh man, he just pulled my heart strings."

Lampkin, who lives in Venice, has a long history of helping rescue dogs that others might overlook. His current pack includes a three-legged dog named Howie, and another named Cliff who was also rescued from a case of extreme abuse.

“He was severely abused, he was emaciated, just in really bad shape,” Lampkin said of Cliff. “And the animal control center said that he would never be safe around humans... but with Bruce, he has just come out of a shell. He is just almost like a little puppy again.”

Bruce now spends his days playing in the backyard, lounging on the couch, and bonding with his new family. Lampkin says that despite all Bruce has been through, his personality shines (like his coat that has grown back).

“With Bruce, he's been so neglected, so abused, and you'd never know it,” Lampkin said. “I mean, other than him missing his ears, but his personality is just amazing."

Lampkin told Fox 4 that there are no bad dogs, you just have to know how to treat them properly.

“I think i get more out of it than the dogs do," Lampkin said. "They don't care what you're doing as long as they're beside you and to me it's just so rewarding to have that. It's just a great companionship.”

Bruce still has a few vet visits ahead, but Lampkin says he’s thriving and will be spoiled for the rest of his life.

Bruce's former owner was arrested on July 28, and is facing an animal cruelty charge. She is set to be arraigned in Charlotte County on Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m.