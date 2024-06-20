Peace River Sail & Power Squadron finds new home after Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Peace River Sail & Power Squadron, or America’s Boating Club Peace River, has cut the ribbon on its new learning center in Port Charlotte - nearly two years after Hurricane Ian destroyed its former location in Punta Gorda.

Since 1972, the non-profit organization has educated thousands of Charlotte County boaters on safe boating practices through a variety of courses. As a chapter of the United States Power Squadrons, the organization looks to fulfill three missions:

Alex Orenczuk. Inside the Peace River Sail & Power Squadron's new building at 21234 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte.

“Education, community service, and boating safety,” said Ed Maxwell, current commander of the squadron. “We reach out to the public, we give them education on how to safely navigate and utilize their boats, and we solicit members into our organization to become teachers and community activists.”

Alex Orenczuk. Ron Jones demonstrates using a boat simulator inside the Peace River Sail & Power Squadron's new building.

Maxwell told Fox 4 that their safety courses help boaters stay safe on the water. He noted that their courses are taught by local instructors which he said is invaluable.

"People don't understand that you need to have a local knowledge, and you get that through a local education," said Maxwell.

The organization used to rent space and operate out of the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda until the building was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. According to Maxwell the organization had already been saving to purchase its own building prior to Hurricane Ian.

Alex Orenczuk. The Peace River Sail & Power Squadron used to operate out of the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian.

“We lost our building in Hurricane Ian and two years later we’ve been able to purchase and renovate this building to give educational classes to the public and to our members,” said Maxwell. “We’re here now, we’re open and we’re extremely proud to have fulfilled a dream of 20 plus years to have our own building and be a place where the general public can come to us, acknowledge us and we can help them.”

Alex Orenczuk. Peace River Sail & Power Squadron's new building at 21234 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte.

The new building is located at 21234 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte. For more information on classes through the Peace River Sail & Power Squadron, click here.

