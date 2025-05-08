Watch Now
New pope's brother lives in Port Charlotte

Pope Leo XIV's sister-in-law says he is the "world's father now"
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Cardinal Robert Prevost appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV.
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla — The first US born pope in history, has ties to Southwest Florida.

Deborah Prevost tells Fox 4, her husband Louis, is one of Pope Leo XIV's brothers.

She said she and Louis were surprised to get the news from the Vatican on Thursday.

Deborah said in some ways she and her husband were hoping 69-year-old Robert Prevost would not have been elected pope, because he's "the world's father now' and they won't get to spend as much time with him.

The Prevosts have agreed to do an interview with Fox 4, so check back on this still developing story.

Pope Francis brought Robert Prevost to the Vatican in 2023 as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church.

Born in Chicago in 1955, Prevost joined the Order of St. Augustine in 1977. He attended Villanova University near Philadelphia, where he received a Bachelor of Science in 1977, and he got a Master of Divinity degree from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago in 1982.

Prevost is also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.

