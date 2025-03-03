Motorcycle crash in Charlotte County sends two to hospital

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a Sunday crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Edgewater Drive.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle operator and passenger were transported by ground to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Authorities say the driver of the car was found at fault in the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and officials confirmed there are no lingering hazards to the public. Fire and EMS crews responded to provide medical care, but further details on the victims' conditions have not been released.

This remains a developing story.