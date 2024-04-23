BREAKING: 2nd degree murder filing in Port Charlotte barbershop owner's death

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — One man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Port Charlotte barber.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced Tuesday that enough probable cause has been determined to arrest David Lee Hull and charge him with second degree murder in connection to the March 20th death of Manuel "Macho" Torres.

Prummell says Hull is now in the Charlotte County Jail.

Torres was shot in front of his Port Charlotte barbershop, Uppercutz, where he had worked for 11 years, deputies say.

The day after the shooting, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office named Hull as the shooter and said he was cooperating with law enforcement, but he had not been arrested.

Earlier this month, Torres' family protested what they called a lack of information from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Prummell said investigators were working to determine if the incident fell under a "Stand Your Ground" claim.

"As you may or may not know, Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law protects you from prosecution for homicide if you can prove that you believed you or another person was in imminent danger of bodily harm or death. Or, that you used deadly force to prevent the commission of a felony," Prummell said Tuesday.

According to Prummell, further review of the case by the state attorney's office, in conjunction with the sheriff's office's Major Case Division, led investigators to determine that there was enough probable cause to arrest Hull.

"I know that there was a lot of concern over the length of this investigation. But based on the circumstances surrounding the altercation, and the claim of Mr. Hull, we wanted to be sure all evidence and statements were obtained and reviewed prior to making any arrest in this case."

Torres left behind a wife and two sons.

