“I want justice”: Family of slain Port Charlotte barber frustrated by lengthy investigation

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The family of 37-year-old Manuel ‘Macho’ Torres is looking for answers after he was shot and killed in front of his barber shop, Uppercutz on March 20.

The day after the shooting, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office named David Lee Hull as the shooter, and charges may be pending. Currently, Hull has not been arrested, which has Torres's family eager for an update in the investigation.

“He took care of us, he was our provider, Macho was my hero,” said Kenia Tejada, Torres's wife. “It hurts me that he’s not here with me.”

Torres cut hair at Uppercutz for 11 years, and had become a well-known member of the community. His barber chair has turned into a memorial with signs, mementos and candles placed on it.

“Macho was loved by the community and it's tragic he was taken away,” said Tejada.

Torres left behind two sons, too: 16-year-old Moises and 10-year-old Elias.

“He told us our main job is to protect each other and that we have to watch out for one another,” said Moises. “That guy was amazing.”

Since Hull was named as the shooter, CCSO has not released additional details on the case.

“I have had no answers,” said Tejada. “All they tell me is ‘its under investigation, it's under investigation.”

According to Tejada, the shooting was caught on a security cameras and wants that footage released.

“I want justice for me and my kids, and the family and everyone who worked here with him,” said Tejada. “I want to see those videos.”

Fox 4 has been asking the sheriff's office weekly for an update on the case. We're told it is still under investigation and investigators are working closely with the State Attorney’s Office.