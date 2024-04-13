"No answers" Family of slain Port Charlotte barber protests over lack of details

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The family of Manuel ‘Macho’ Torres, who was shot and killed on March 20, gathered at the Charlotte County Courthouse in Punta Gorda on Friday to protest the lack of information coming from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office about his death.

Holding signs and wearing shirts with Torres’s picture, the family sought answers about why no one has been arrested for the shooting.

“We’re out here protesting for justice for Macho,” said Kenia Tejada, Torres’s wife. “We have had no answers from the police, please we need some answers.”

Fox 4 A protester holds a sign that says "We need answers #Justice4Macho."

Torres was shot in front of his barbershop Uppercutz in Port Charlotte, where he had worked for 11 years, deputies say. The day after the shooting, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office named David Lee Hull as the shooter and said he was cooperating with law enforcement, but he has not been arrested.

Since that release, no additional information about the case has been released, which is frustrating Torres’s family, leading to the protest.

Fox 4 A protester holds a sign that says "Why can't we get information? #Justice4Macho"

“It's very frustrating, overwhelming,” said Tejada. “Heartbreaking, very heartbreaking and overwhelming. We need answers.”

CCSO did not respond to Fox 4’s request for an update on the case on April 12, but did respond on April 10 and said the case is still under investigation, and deputies are working closely with the State Attorney’s Office.