Man accused of exposing himself at 3 Port Charlotte businesses

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says Xavier "Pee Wee" Hearns was arrested for exposing himself in two separate Port Charlotte businesses within one week - following a similar arrest earlier this month.

Deputies say on April 19, 2924, investigators say they met with a woman who claimed that a man had been starting at her and masturbating inside of the Neighborhood Walmart in Port Charlotte the day before.

She described the suspect as "black with short hair, and splotchy facial hair".

The sheriff's office says they reviewed security footage from the business and identified the suspect as Xavier "Pee Wee" Hearns, 35.

Hearns was arrested on April 2, 2024, deputies say, for an incident that occurred in March for exposing himself inside of a Port Charlotte Target location.

Deputies say less than a week after the Neighborhood Walmart incident, they were called to Port Charlotte's Burlington store in reference to a man accused of exposing himself inside.

The sheriff's office says a woman claimed a man was acting suspicious and making her uncomfortable - while continuously making eye contact with her.

The woman told deputies she tried to ignore the man, but says he was exposing himself through the zipper of his shorts.

She also claimed, the sheriff's office says, that she tried to move to a different are; however, the man continued to expose himself in plain sight.

In a release, deputies say the woman positively identified the suspect in a lineup as Xavier Hearns.