Large multi-agency training exercise in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Drivers in Charlotte County could see several road closures, Friday.

There is a multi-agency training exercise involving local public safety departments.

Charlotte County's Centennial Park will be closed until 5 p.m. The closure affects the recreation center, pool, sports fields and all park amenities at Centennial Park.

Access to Centennial Boulevard from U.S. 41 and SR 776 will be restricted starting around 8:30 a.m. The public is asked to avoid the area during this time to allow agencies to train without interruption.

There is no danger to the public during this planned exercise.

Multiple agencies are participating in the exercise, including the Charlotte County Public Safety Department, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte County Schools.

The public is advised to avoid these locations during the exercise period to prevent any interference with the training.

Normal operations at the park will resume at 5 p.m. Friday.