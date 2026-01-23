Kings Highway reopens after crash with injuries in Charlotte County

Update:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said Kings Highway is back open.

Original reporting:

Kings Highway is closed in both directions in Charlotte County following a multi-vehicle crash late Friday morning.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, eastbound lanes are shut down at Sandhill Boulevard, while westbound traffic is closed near the DeSoto County line at Kingsway Circle.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS said crews responded at 11:06 a.m. to reports of a crash involving four vehicles, including one that overturned was on its roof when crews arrived.

Fire officials say two people were evaluated at the scene and declined transport, and a medical helicopter was initially placed on standby but was later canceled.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Road closures remain in place as the investigation and cleanup continue.