Juvenile fires gun outside Port Charlotte Waffle House after being asked to leave restaurant

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A juvenile fired a gun outside a Waffle House in Port Charlotte after being asked to leave the restaurant, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at the Waffle House on Kings Highway. Investigators said the juvenile suspect entered the restaurant and caused a disturbance before employees asked them to leave.

After exiting the restaurant, the suspect pulled out a firearm, made threats toward employees, and fired the weapon in an attempt to intimidate them, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said the suspect has been located and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains open and active. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

