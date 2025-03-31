"It's important to us": Port Charlotte group wants beach park repairs sped up

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — It’s been two months since Charlotte County partially reopened Port Charlotte Beach Park after the fall hurricanes, but many areas, including the beach itself remain fenced off. Now, a community group is pushing for the county to repair more of the park as soon as possible

The Reopen the Beach Park Committee, led by Frank Kudrna, lobbied for the partial reopening after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. When the park partially reopened in January, the tennis courts, playground, a few picnic tables and the boat launch were once again usable.

“We thank the Board [of County Commissioners] for what they did, that has been helpful,” Kudrna told Fox 4.

Now, the committee is calling on the county to move faster with additional repairs and allow more of the park to be used.

“It’s very important to us,” said Linda Saboe, a committee member. “This is the big draw. It’s the only beach within 45 minutes of Punta Gorda, think about that. This is the gem of Port Charlotte, and yet they aren’t paying attention to it.”

The hurricanes severely damaged parts of the park, including the recreation center and pool which were scheduled to be demolished and rebuilt anyway. The storms also cracked concrete sidewalks and destroyed the fishing pier.

But Saboe argues that smaller repairs, like being able to access parts of the beach and pavilions, should, and can be done promptly. She said neighbors from across Charlotte County, many of whom are seniors, would use those areas for social groups.

“People are distraught,” Saboe said. “They stay at home, they don’t know what to do. I think it really is a sad thing.”

Now Kudrna and the committee are leading the charge again to try and get the county to make those repairs and return some of the once cherished amenities to the public.

“Taking down the fence, fixing the slabs under a couple pavilions so we could use them for all those organizations, it would only be a few dollars,” said Kudrna. “And it would give us an expanded use of the park.”

Earlier this month, the county began phase one of reopening Englewood Beach, with a full reopening estimated to cost more than $350,000,which could be recouped from FEMA.

Kudrna said he believes Port Charlotte Beach Park deserves the same attention and investment.

“1.7 million people use this park each year,” Kudrna said. “People walk to it, bike to it, drive their cars here, use it for a whole series of things. We think this is clearly as important as Englewood Beach.”

Several members of the committee plan to voice their concerns at the next Charlotte County Commission meeting on April 8.