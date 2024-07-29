PORT CHARLOTTE/CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After learning that a shutter company in Charlotte County was allegedly taking customer's deposits and not performing the work, Fox 4's Community Correspondents Colton Chavez and Alex Orenczuk started working to connect victims with solutions being offered in Cape Coral.

Charlotte County court records show Brian White, owner of Harper's Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures (Harper's 1980), was arrested on several counts of grand theft and failing to get permits.

News eventually made its way down south to Shutters 239 in Cape Coral where owner/CEO Joe Schoonover told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent, Colton Chavez they wanted to help victims finish their projects at a reduced rate.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk and Colton Chavez find solutions for customers who say they were ripped off by a hurricane shutter and screen contractor:

"IT'S GONE": Fox 4 finds solutions for hurricane shutter sham in Charlotte County

John Schwochert purchased a home in Port Charlotte in December. He told Fox 4 he paid Harper's $12,000 to have the hurricane screens on his lanai replaced.

"Here's a letter from Brian White and Harper's which explained to the inspectors that they [hurricane screens] would be replaced in January," said Schwochert. "January came around, nobody showed up. I tried to call them to schedule a meeting, no answer, emailing them several times no answer."

Alex Orenczuk. John Schwochert shows documents that state Harper's 1980 received his non-refundable $12,000 payment for hurricane screens.

Schwochert told Fox 4 once he learned of White's arrest, he gave up hope of trying to get his money back.

"Well there goes my chances, it's done," Schwochert said, explaining his thoughts when he found out White had been arrested. "Am I ever going to get the money or the screens? Probably not."

Schwochert is part of a Facebook group called "Refuse to be a victim of Harper1980." The group has more than 30 members who claim they paid Harper's 1980 for hurricane shutters and screens, but the company never completed the work or never started.

Alex Orenczuk. John Schwochert told Fox 4 he paid Harper's 1980 install hurricane screens on his lania at his Port Charlotte home.

After talking with Schwochert, Fox 4 connected John with Joe Schoonover, whose company, Shutters239, was able to agree on a deal with him to finish the project.

"A lot of these people are out their deposit so I want to help by just using whatever's left on their contract — I'll eat the deposit," said Schoonover.

Schoonover said Custom Hurricane Products also helped with the project.

It was a project Schoonover said he wanted to do for more victims.

"They're thinking they are protected and they aren't unless someone steps up like myself," said Schoonover.

Click here to connect with Shutters 239.