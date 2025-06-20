PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte teen is racing toward his dream of driving NASCAR, and he's already making a name for himself on the track at just 16-years-old.

Greyson Greaves is in his first year of racing in the Pro Truck Division of the NASCAR Weekly Series, but he's already racking up points and competing against veteran drivers. He's also in contention for Rookie of the Year.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Greyson's racing aspirations:

"I love the speed": Port Charlotte teen on the fast track to racing stardom

"I'd love to go race for NASCAR. I love the speed, love the competition, love the adrenaline, and I love the sound of the motor. It's probably the best part of it," Greyson said.

Despite being new to the division, Greyson has quickly established himself as a competitor to watch.

"The first few races I placed top three. First race of the season I placed second, fourth race I placed third, so I'm trying to stay top five," he said.

The need for speed runs in Greyson's blood. His father and pit crew chief, Phil Greaves, participated in drag racing. He said Greyson's passion for racing emerged when he started driving go-carts at age 9, after not enjoying other sports.

"He was glued to it. It was like part of his religion almost. Everything he did, he wanted to race, he wanted to be there, he wanted to see what's going on. He's reading, watching videos, he's always asking questions, you know," Phil said.

Phil Greaves. Phil & Greyson Greaves.

Now routinely on the podium, Phil believes his son's career is just getting started.

"I'm excited, my wife is excited. I think he's going to be the next Kyle Larson or possibly the next Denny Hamlin or whoever," Phil said.

Fox 4. Greyson Greaves sits behind the wheel of his racing truck.

Greyson's next event is Saturday at the New Smyrna Speedway. It's his biggest race so far, and his game plan is straightforward.

"Drive as hard as you can and try and win the race," Greyson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.