PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced I-75 has re-opened in both direction after an "emergency situation" was resolved in Charlotte County.

I-75 South was shut down at Kings Highway and I-75 North was shut down at Harborview Road.

Law enforcement was asking drivers to seek alternate routes, and to avoid I-75 all together.

This is a developing story and Fox 4 is working to confirm more information at this time.