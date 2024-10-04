HELENE RECOVERY: Port Charlotte volunteers go door to door with relief help

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Volunteers in Port Charlotte went door to door on Friday, teaming up with hundreds of organizations to help with disaster recovery after Hurricane Helene.

Their mission is to connect people with essential resources and support those who lost property due to severe flooding in the area.

Community Organizations Active in a Disaster (COAD) gathered more than two dozen volunteers at the Family Services Center on Gibraltar Drive. Volunteers spread out across hard-hit areas like Bayshore Road, offering assistance and information.

Watch as volunteers go door to door offering help

"We've asked volunteers from the community to support their neighbors who were hit hard by Hurricane Helene," said Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership, which helped organize the effort.

The outreach is focused on making sure residents know where to find critical resources as they recover.

“We want to talk to people about mold and ensure they're not staying in their homes if mold is developing,” Hogan said. "We're also sharing information about places where people can get clothing, furniture, and other items to replace what was lost."

Ryan Fry, who came from out of state to help his father, decided to stay and help others after seeing the damage. “I want to make sure people have hope and know there's a place to shower, get cleaning supplies, and water. It's so critical,” Fry said.

He added that volunteering felt like a way to give back. “I remember people helping us after Hurricane Ian. This time, we didn’t have as much damage. So, it just feels right to pay it forward.”

Volunteers are still needed for the ongoing relief efforts. Those interested can head to the Family Services Center starting at 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday.