Port Charlotte synagogue evacuated after bomb threat; no device found

UPDATE 1:12 p.m.:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the Temple Shalom received a bomb threat on Thursday morning. That threat was unfounded, deputies said.

According to a press release, the synagogue got the bomb threat, which led to evacuations in the area.

The sheriff's office said after searching both inside and outside the building, they did not find any bomb.

As a precaution, the fire department was called to standby as deputies searched.

They have since cleared the scene.

Fox 4 is speaking with leaders at the synagogue and we'll bring you their response.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Charlotte County deputies have surrounded a Port Charlotte neighborhood, blocking multiple roads.

Deputies can be seen blocking several streets in the neighborhood including Sherwood Road, Utica Avenue and Leamington Road.

Fox 4

Fox 4 has reached out to the sheriff's office and Charlotte County Fire for details about the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details when they're available.