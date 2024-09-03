"HEAD TO TOE": Man found on fire at Port Charlotte Mall

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A man has been transported to a North Port hospital with burns covering his entire body, according to Charlotte County Public Safety.

A representative for the department says the call came in around 12:12 p.m. on Tuesday for a man with burns.

When deputies arrived on scene in the Dillard's parking lot of the Port Charlotte Mall, the patient was no longer on fire.

While a life flight was landing, Charlotte County Public Safety says the patient went into cardiac arrest.

He was then transported via ambulance to a North Port hospital - as a heart attack patient cannot be airlifted, according to Charlotte County Public Safety.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes department, state and county fire marshals are investigating.

Representative for the mall did decline to comment due to the active investiagation; however, they do tell us that all stores are open.

Details on how the fire started have not been released.