HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital cuts ribbon on $60M expansion project after seeing 20% increase in patients

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — On Monday, officials at the HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte cut the ribbon on phase one of a $60 million expansion and renovation project.

The project broke ground in 2022 and aims to meet the demand of a growing population in Charlotte County. According to the hospital, it has seen a 20% increase in patients over the last five years.

“It's all about increasing the patient experience and expanding the capacity of the hospital,” said Michael Ehrat, CEO of the hospital. ”As our community grows our hospital is growing with it.”

The hospital added 40,000 square feet of new space, including 12 critical care patient rooms, and increased its pre-operative rooms from 14 to 43 bays.

Fox 4. One of the 12 ICU rooms that were built during the expansion.

“We think care is best delivered close to home, and this allows us to do that,” said Ehrat.

The hospital also renovated 20,000 square feet of existing space, remodeling the entrance and waiting room area, and adding a chapel and a coffee shop.

HCA Florida Fawcett. Rendering of the chapel included in the expansion project.

Phase two of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will see the addition of two new operating rooms.

At the ribbon cutting, Ehrat announced an additional renovation is coming to the hospital’s emergency room.

“We just announced a $10 million renovation project that will kick off shortly to complement this project,” said Ehrat.

No timeline for the emergency room renovation has been released yet.