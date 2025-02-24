Florida Highway Troopers say motorcyclist died in Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and one is hospitalized, after a crash Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened at South McCall Road and Point of Pines Road around 7:46 p.m.

A motorcylist was speeding along South McCall Road toward Point of Pines Road, FHP said. At the same time, a sedan was sitting on McCall Road, waiting for traffic to clear before turning. Troopers said the motorcycle tried to pass between the sitting sedan and a southbound vehicle, when it hit the sedan head-on.

After the crash, FHP reports, the motorcyclist fell off the bike and his motorcycle hit the sedan's windshield.

Crash debris then also hit the third vehicle.

The sedan's driver, a 67-year-old man, was hospitalized.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, later died in the hospital. He was from Englewood, though his identity is not public yet.