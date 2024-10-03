Flooding from heavy rains make some streets impassable in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — After heavy rains came through the area, parts of Port Charlotte are once again under water.

The Sheriff's office reported there was localized flooding on area roadways. Viewers also reached out to us with their videos of the flooding.

Flooding on McCandless in Port Charlotte

The Sheriff's office asking residents to please use caution in the areas near Harbor Blvd / Midway Blvd and the entire length of Beacon Ave in Port Charlotte.

Heavy rains have made these areas impassable due to flooding.

They asked residents to avoid areas and do not drive through any standing water. More areas in Port Charlotte are likely affected by this weather.

There was also flooding in Cape Coral related to the heavy rains.

More viewer videos sent to us near Pine Island and Chiquita.