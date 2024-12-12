PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Charlotte County couple is now homeless after their motorhome was T-boned by a semi truck in the northbound lanes of US-41 in front of the Sunseeker Resort just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Thursday's US-41 crash in Port Charlotte:

Family facing homelessness after motorhome destroyed in US-41 crash

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office diverted northbound traffic onto Melbourne Street while what was left of the motorhome and its contents were cleared from the road.

Cathleen Rollman Ritchie said she was a passenger in the motorhome with her dog Izzie, and her husband Scott was driving.

Security camera footage from a nearby business shows the motorhome make a left turn into oncoming traffic without yielding.

Watch security camera footage of the incident:

“I was just like ‘oh my God’ because everything was trembling and flying everywhere,” said Cathleen.

Scott Ritchie was the only one taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Cathleen told Fox 4 that the motorhome was where their family lived.

“I lost everything,” said Cathleen. “Now I’m homeless.”

While tow trucks and deputies got the road clear of the vehicle debris, Catheleen, a 62-year-old, tried to salvage what she could of her belongings. She said what she couldn’t carry would be taken to the dump.

Northbound lanes of US-41 were reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.