PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — There’s a push to house people living in Charlotte County’s largest homeless encampment, as the land the encampment sits on is set to be developed soon.

On Monday, representatives from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and other community service organizations went to the encampment and tried to connect people there with housing, before they are forced to vacate the property.

Efforts underway to clear Port Charlotte's largest encampment of unhoused people

“So, before they are displaced we’re hoping to get them in touch with the resources available here,” said Deputy First Class Lou Henyecz. “This way, instead of moving to another location, we can find out what their needs are and how we can better assist them to get back on a positive outlook on life.”

Henyecz works in CCSO’s community policing unit, and he patrols the encampment often. He said about 50 people live in the encampment, which is broken up into several compounds in an area around El Jobean Road and US-41.

Each compound is made with varying complexity, some have electricity from generators and solar panels. Some are surrounded with makeshift walls and tarps. At all of them however, people are living in tents.

Representatives with the Gulf Coast Partnership aim to find people more permanent housing.

“What we’re able to do is have about a 30 day turnaround for people to get housing,” said Chris Oester, the partnership’s director of coordinated services.

Fox 4. Gulf Coast Partnership takes information from a person living in the encampment.

Oester told Fox 4 that the partnership can help connect people with other services too, but getting them housed is the first priority.

“We do have wrap-around services that we can help them with such as mental health services, substance use services, but we are a housing first model,” said Oester. “So, the first thing we like to do is get a roof over your head and at that point we can wrap those services around.”

While there is no exact timeline for when the property will be developed, the clock is ticking for the encampment and the people living there as the county’s Planning and Zoning Board will have a public hearing on the plan for the property on Feb. 10.

“At some point when the developer is ready to break ground and actually start the work, then they are going to be asked to leave okay because the property doesn’t belong to them,” said Henyecz.