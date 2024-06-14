Deputies: Port Charlotte domestic violence suspect is on the run

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Port Charlotte man wanted for felony aggravated assault, after investigators say he ran away from the scene of a domestic dispute.

CCSO said deputies responded to an area of Martin Drive in Port Charlotte around midnight on June 13, after receiving a report of domestic dispute.

Alex Orenczuk. Investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office work through the rain at a crime scene on Martin Drive and Easy Street around 8 a.m. June 13.

Deputies said the suspect, 54-year-old Stacey Wright left the scene before deputies arrived, driving what they believe to be a gray 2007 Acura RDX.

“This individual is certainly no stranger to the Charlotte County Jail, and I assure you we will have a bunk waiting for him once he is caught. If you have any information on his whereabouts, I encourage you to call and report it. I also want to remind everyone that should you see him out and about, do not engage and call my deputies right away.”



Sheriff Bill Prummell, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Neighbors in the area told Fox 4 that they heard gunshots before deputies got to the scene, but the sheriff’s office would not confirm that or if anyone had been shot.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Wright’s location to call the non-emergency line at (941) 639-2101, or SWFL Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477.