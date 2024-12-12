Debris Everywhere: Part of US 41 closed near Sunseeker because of crash

Update 2:30 p.m.

Deputies say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

Original Story

Fox 4 is on the scene of a crash outside of Sunseeker Resort, that had part of US 41 shut down on Thursday afternoon.

The crash appears to involve a semi truck and an RV, and there's debris scattered across the road.

Northbound lanes of US 41 are closed. Our crew on the scene says drivers are being diverted down Melbourne St.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says to expect heavy delays and to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing situation. As soon as we have more information, we will update this story.