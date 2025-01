PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — On Wednesday night the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said there was a fatal crash on State Road 776 near the El Jobean Bridge.

CCSO said two vehicles were involved in the crash heading into Englewood.

At 9pm ET the Southbound lanes of the bridge were shut down.

FHP is currently investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates for re-opening of the bridge.