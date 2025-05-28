Cultural Center of Charlotte County to be operational again by 2030

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County staff gave commissioners an update on the plan to to demolish and rebuild the Cultural Center that has been closed since 2021.

The Cultural Center has been a community hub in Charlotte County community since the 1960s, but closed in 2021 after the non-profit that ran it ended its lease. The building was later heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian.

Commissioners agreed in March of last year that the building needed to be demolished due to extensive damage.

At Tuesday's meeting, officials revealed that demolition of the building, which contains asbestos, will cost about $2 million.

A public survey and market research study helped shape the vision for the future center, revealing strong community interest in a 500-seat performance venue, multipurpose rooms, and an expanded historical archive.

Other amenities under consideration include creative and fitness spaces, rental venues, and outdoor gathering areas.

"One thing we promised the public - we're going to take our time and do it right - and that's what we're going to do," Commissioner Ken Doherty said.

The county is still deciding who will manage the new center once it’s built, but leaders say they're aiming to partner with a professional operator.

The total budget for the project is $59 million, with completion expected by 2030.

