Alleged shooter in Port Charlotte barber death appears in court

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The man arrested in connection to the March 20 death of Manuel 'Macho' Torres briefly appeared in court via video call for his first appearance on Wednesday morning, but the case was continued.

More than a month after the shooting, David Lee Hull, 34 of Port Charlotte, was arrested on April 23, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and faces one count of second-degree murder.

Hull attended his first appearance in front of Judge Paul Alessandroni on Wednesday by video call, but the case was continued after Hull named James Phillips as his attorney, who was not present.

The charge stems from a shooting on March 20 in front of the UpperCutz Barbershop that Torres owned.

On the day of the shooting, CCSO said Hull, who owns a business next to the barbershop, was detained and cooperated with law enforcement but was not arrested.

CCSO investigate the crime scene on March 20 in front of the UpperCutz Barbershop.

Sheriff Bill Prummell announced the arrest on April 24, and spoke to the length of the investigation before an arrest was made, stating investigators had to determine if the incident fell under the state's Stand Your Ground law.

"I know that there was a lot of concern over the length of this investigation," said Sheriff Prummell. "But, based on the circumstances surrounding the altercation, and the claim of Mr. Hull, we wanted to be sure all evidence and statements were obtained and reviewed prior to making any arrest in this case."

During the time between the shooting and the arrest, Torres's family raised concerns about the lack of information about the investigation available to them, and even protested outside the courthouse on April 12.

A protester holds a sign that says "We need answers #Justice4Macho."

Hull is expected back in court for his first appearance on Thursday, April 24.