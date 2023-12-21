CLOSE CALL | Port Charlotte couple tells their story of an SUV crashing into their home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A trail of destruction and a home with a hole in it is what the driver of an SUV left behind on Wednesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In the home on Midway Boulevard was a family who spoke with Fox 4 about the scary scene.

FHP says a 53-year-old woman with two passengers in the SUV, lost control near a roundabout. The driver crashed into a light pole and an unoccupied car before hitting the house, officials says.

Luckily, the people living in the house were not hurt.

"I couldn't even get near them. I didn't know what was going on, really. I was out of it," said Patricia Boeme, the homeowner.

She and her husband were startled by the sound, saying it sounded like an explosion.

"She hit my car, and they went flying," Patricia said. "Both of them went flying into the house. So, I had my car pinned to the back wall, and their car in front of it."

Everyone in the car went to the hospital with serious injuries. Mrs. Boeme said she hopes they are recovering.

Mrs. Boeme also highlighted the nearby roundabout connecting Midway Boulevard and Edgewater Drive, which she says many people ignore.

"They never drive this thing right. They don't stop. They just go right through," she lamented, recalling a recent incident where two cars crash last week.

Mrs. Boeme says she is in contact with her insurance company and has been provided temporary accommodation as repairs to her damaged house are underway.

On Thursday afternoon officials posted a warning sign on the house that read "UNSAFE. DO NOT ENTER OR OCCUPY".

"It is upsetting to see people come around and smash into your house. What a mess," Mrs. Boeme added.

The crash is still under investigation.