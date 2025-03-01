Charlotte County Sheriff's Office: man shoots, kills woman in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Port Charlotte.

They said it happened on McDill Drive and Chamberlain Boulevard.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies said, 67-year-old Jose Mogro shot and killed a woman in his Port Charlotte home, after a domestic argument.

When deputies arrived, they found him in the master bedroom with the victim and a witness. Detectives said the victim had been making noise and slamming doors before banging on Mogro's bedroom door. When Mogro opened it, she quickly approached him, and that's when he fired, striking her in the chest, according to the office.

The woman died at the scene, and Mogro was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Detectives said more charges could be filed as their investigation continues.