Charlotte County Schools will close Monday through at least Thursday

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County Public Schools announced they will close schools starting tomorrow until at least Thursday.

They said in a note to parents they will assess after the storm passes to see if they can reopen on Friday.

Some of the schools will serve as shelters to those evacuating.

See the note to Parents below:

In response to the approaching Tropical Storm Milton, all Charlotte County Public Schools will be closed starting Monday, October 7, and will remain closed through at least Thursday, October 10, to prioritize the safety of our students and staff. We will provide updates as soon as possible after the storm to assess whether schools can safely reopen on Friday, October 11.

This decision was made in partnership with the Emergency Operations Center, as several schools will be used as shelters for our community. Charlotte County officials will determine and announce the locations of storm shelters available to the community.

We encourage our families to use time to take necessary precautions and plan for Hurricane Milton. Do not wait until the last minute. For more information on how to prepare, and on shelter locations -- including special needs and pet-friendly shelters – visit Charlotte County’s emergency website: https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/.../emergency-management/ and follow @charlottefleoc

Stay safe, Charlotte County.