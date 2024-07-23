Charlotte County renames part of I-75 to honor fallen deputy

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County is honoring a fallen deputy nearly two years after he was hit and killed by a drunk driver. On Tuesday, commissioners voted to rename a stretch of I-75 in memory of Deputy Christopher Taylor.

Charlotte County unanimously approved the measure.

In November 2022, Taylor was hit and killed when Cassandra Smith, convicted of DUI manslaughter, swerved across three lanes and hit his patrol car.

Now, the county has renamed the stretch of I-75 between Duncan Road and Harbor View Road after the 23-year-old deputy. It will be known as Deputy Sheriff Christopher Taylor Highway.

"It shows respect and I want people to know that something tragic happened," said Richard Taylor, the late deputy's father. "It will also give the sheriff's office some closure as well... because they're hurting just like we are. I don't know if they sleep, I hope that they sleep more than I do... but there's a lot of love from the sheriff's office and the highway patrol."

The name change to Deputy Sheriff Christopher Taylor Highway takes effect immediately.

Richard Taylor, visibly emotional, said, "I'll always remember, I'll never forget."

Taylor's father told me that while he is grateful to the community for remembering his son, this will be his last time speaking on camera about him, as the loss is still so painful.