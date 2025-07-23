Charlotte County parks to undergo component installations while remaining open to public

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Four Charlotte County parks will soon have new upgrades, according to the county.

The county is installing various park and playground components at Harbor Heights Park, McGuire Park, Katherine Ariens Dog Park, and Randy Spence Park. The work should be done by August 4.

The county reports the parks will remain open during the installation period, but are asking park patrons to avoid work areas and use caution when visiting.

For more information about the installations, you can contact Casey Rodman at Casey.Rodman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.