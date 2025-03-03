Charlotte County grandfather kills granddaughter, deputies say

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A grandfather killed his granddaughter after an argument, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

It happened early March 1, just before 3:30 a.m. Deputies said the grandfather, Jose Mogro, 67, called and reported the shooting himself.

Within minutes, deputies arrived to the Port Charlotte home on McDill Drive. They found Mogro, a witness, and the victim; Maria Rangel. Court documents show the victim was face up on the floor, with a single gunshot wound to her chest. Emergency responders declared her dead by 4 a.m.

The suspect said he had welcomed his granddaughter, Rangel, into his home about three weeks ago to help her get back on track. He claimed she suffered mental health challenges and had been verbally aggressive. Mogro also claimed her behavior had escalated recently.

Mogro said on Feb. 28, around 2 p.m., the victim left in an Uber to go somewhere. She then returned around 2 a.m. in the morning, making loud noises and slamming doors. Mogro said he told his granddaughter to be quiet, but she did not listen. Around 20 minutes later, documents claim, there was more loud banging, and the grandfather felt unsafe. He armed himself with a gun, unlocked the bedroom door, and opened it.

Mogro said the victim then stepped toward him, though not in a fighting stance. That's when he then fired his gun into her chest.

He later clarified that that was meant to deter her.

Mogro is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.