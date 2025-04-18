Charlotte County deputies see increase in porch pirates

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects accused of stealing packages from doorsteps. It comes as the office reports seeing an increase in these kinds of thefts, especially in Port Charlotte.

The officeasks for help identifying the suspects in this picture:

Deputies warn you to take extra precautions when having packages delivered. You can ask a neighbor to pick them up, set up a locked drop box, or schedule curbside pickup when possible.

If anyone can help identify the suspects, you're asked to call their non-emergency number (941) 639-2101, send a message through Facebook, or submit a tip via our free mobile app.