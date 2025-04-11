Charlotte County deputies arrest 12-year-old for shooting threats

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 12-year-old student was arrested after posting shooting threats in a group Snapchat, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, April 10, a physical fight between two Port Charlotte Middle School students broke out, which was captured on video. The video was posted to the social media platform “Snapchat”, and included one of the juveniles speaking on his cell phone and saying “bring the gun ma, bring the gun," the office said.

Later, in a group chat, both the individual who made the comment about the gun and the other juvenile involved in the fight were talking. The one who referenced a gun posted a video to this chat of him holding a firearm and making a verbal threat. This individual was identified as 12-year-old Sir’isa Jamaal Woodard. The video circulated, prompting another student to alert the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The student who was threatened was interviewed and explained that he and Woodard had been in a fight after Woodard had an argument with the victim’s girlfriend. He acknowledged that he and Woodard had planned to fight each other at school the next day, but he did not anticipate a firearm being involved. He further explained that Woodard is a new transfer to the school.

Detectives went to Woodard’s home and interviewed him. Woodard initially denied any involvement until the detectives showed him the video, which he claimed was old and the firearm shown was a BB gun belonging to a friend. He was evasive on follow-up questions, offered no credible explanation for the video, and had hid his phone upon the detectives arriving.

As the detectives continued to investigate, they found that Woodard had also sent a message through Snapchat stating “if I get beat up ima start shooting this (expletive) up”.

Based on the totality of the investigation, Sir’isa Woodard was arrested and charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting (a felony). He was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and will be transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.