Baseball tourism dollars return along with Tampa Bay Rays for spring training

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Rays return to the Charlotte Sports Park for spring training, so do the baseball fans, and their wallets.

The Ray’s fourth spring training game on Monday against the Minnesota Twins was rained out in the third inning, but not before fans had the opportunity to interact with their favorite players and get some autographs.

“I'm looking forward to seeing all the rookies, there is a ton coming up from the farm system and I hope to see them hit well and produce well this season,” said a young fan.

Spring training brings an influx of tourism cash annually as baseball fans catch their teams preparing for the regular season while competing in the Grapefruit League.

According to Sean Walter with the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach CVB, spring training in 2024 brought more than $11 million to Charlotte County, and he hopes to top that number this year.

“We’re excited, we're looking at about $11 million if not north of that last year,” said Walter. “So, this year we’re looking to do the same if not more.”

Walter said of last year’s baseball tourists, 68% came to Charlotte County strictly to attend spring training games, and that nearly all first time visitors will make a return trip.

“We know from our research that 97% percent of first time visitors will come back and return,” said Walter. “So, what better way to expose Charlotte County and the assets we have, the hotels, the restaurants, attractions than by coming to a game and really seeing how beautiful our area is.”

The Rays returned to the Charlotte Sports Park in 2024 after a year long hiatus while $17.5 million repairs were made to the field following damage from Hurricane Ian. Now the team is once again battling hurricane damage, this time at their regular season home at Tropicana Field.

The stadium took extensive damage during Hurricane Milton in Oct. 2024, making it unplayable for the upcoming season. The Rays will play their 2025 regular season home games at the Yankee's spring training facility, George M. Steinbrenner Field.

