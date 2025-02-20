"Aroma therapist" arrested for prostitution after Charlotte Co. undercover investigation

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested an aroma therapist for attempted prostitution following an undercover investigation.

Deputies say the investigation started at "Honey Bee — The Scent Shop" in Port Charlotte. They found a website for the business, which they say showed numerous young women and said they would work any given day.

Through the investigation, deputies say they got numerous tips about "what was happening inside." An undercover detective made an appointment to verify the activities being alleged.

The sheriff's office says a woman introduced herself as Diamond, later identified as Katherine Geuther.

Deputies say she took the detective to a small room with a massage table and a desk. She told him the cost for the appointment and time frames.

As the detective got ready for the appointment, deputies say she stepped out and came back with no clothes on "attempting to engage in sex acts with the detective."

Deputies said in a release the detective declined and left.

Geuther was arrested for attempting to solicit prostitution. She has since bonded out of the Charlotte County Jail.