Air National Guard helps distribute supplies in Charlotte County after Hurricane Helene

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Members of the Air National Guard woke up bright and early Saturday to give out water and supplies to people impacted by Hurricane Helene in Charlotte County.

About 20 guard members unloaded the supplies from trucks and handed them out to people in need.

They gave out food, drinking water, cleaning supplies, and tarps.

They told FOX 4's Victoria Scott that they helped about a hundred people in just the first few hours they were out there.

Air National Guard helps Charlotte County after Hurricane Helene

“Oh, it’s huge that we show our support in the community," said Senior Master Sgt. Eric Sheppard. "Everybody is struggling really bad right now because of the flooding and everything like that. This is our little way of giving back to the community. It isn’t something we have to do, but it’s what we do.”

The county will have three supply distribution centers open on Sunday from 8 to 6.

They’ll be at the Port Charlotte Town Center, Tringali Park, and South County Regional Park.