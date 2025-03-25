AHEAD OF THE CURVE: Port Charlotte High School already has AEDs in place

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla — State lawmakers are considering 3 different bills that would address cardiac emergencies in public schools. One of these bills would require every school to have an Automated External Defibrillator, or an AED.

Port Charlotte High School is already ahead of the curve with AED units in each building.

Frank DeCarlo, Port Charlotte High Schools head athletic trainer says, "I keep one next to my office, I keep one in the golf cart... We had a lot of great support from the school and the county in general in having them in all the right places."

Hear the schools athletic trainer talk about how timeliness is important when using AEDs.

CHARLOTTE MANDATORY AED IN SCHOOLS

There are still a lot of schools in the state that do not have any AEDs.

If the bill is passed, it would require every public school to have an AED, and require all staff members trained on how to use them.