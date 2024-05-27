Watch Now
AFTER IAN: Harbour Heights Park could get a new seawall and pier

Posted at 4:45 PM, May 27, 2024
2024-05-27

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — On May 28, Charlotte County Commissioners will vote on a contract that would bring a new seawall and pier to Harbour Heights Park.

According to a bid proposal, damage to the seawall was made worse after Hurricane Ian in 2022.

seawall plan
Harbor Heights Park seawall project map.

If approved, the county would award $226,806.30 to Marine Contracting Group, Inc of Punta Gorda using funds already budgeted for in the Community Services Capital Maintenance Plan.

The project includes the demolition and construction of a new seawall and pier, expected to be completed in 120 days from approval.

