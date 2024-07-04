A Port Charlotte woman has accused a former MLB player of sexual abuse

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Craig Monroe, a former Major League Baseball player and analyst is denying claims that he sexually abused a Port Charlotte woman more than two decades ago.

The alleged victim posted on social media claiming Monroe began sexually abusing her in the late 90s when she was 12-years-old, and Monroe was staying with her family in Port Charlotte while playing for the Texas Rangers minor league team at the Charlotte Sports Park.

AP. Craig Monroe.

The woman claims the abuse continued for years, and Monroe began to prostitute her to his friends and colleagues.

After a nine year career in the MLB, Monroe was most recently a Detroit Tigers analyst for Bally Sports, and has since been removed from the broadcast booth. Bally Sports and the Detroit Tigers sent a joint statement to media stating the following:

“Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social media allegations and take them seriously. As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule and that will continue on an indefinite basis. We will have no further comment and any questions should be directed to Mr. Monroe.”

Monroe has not personally responded to the allegations, but an attorney representing him released a statement saying he denies the woman’s claims.

Manley and Manley. A statement from the Manley and Manley law firm regarding sexual abuse allegations made against Craig Monroe.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that an investigation into the claims are underway, and an incident report was filed with the office on June 12.