PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A tip from a border patrol agent to Charlotte County deputies lead to the arrest of 8 people, who police say weren't supposed to be inside of a Port Charlotte home and weren't supposed to be in the country.

WATCH DOMINGA MURRAY'S REPORT BELOW

8 undocumented immigrants arrested in Port Charlotte

The sheriff's office says 8 people from Honduras, illegally in the united states, are now in custody.

"We were very surprised because this is a quiet neighborhood we like to keep it quiet and low-key," Michelle Callis, a woman who lives nearby said.

The people who live on Little Falls Avenue say the street was anything but low-key when Charlotte County deputies served an arrest warrant.

They were looking for Jorge Pineda who was wanted for resisting arrest with violence on a border patrol agent.

Deputies said when they got to the door, Pineda attacked them, and seven other people in the home either hid or ran off into the quiet neighborhood.

"I got the ring notification and looked at all of our cameras and called the neighbor and said what's going on," Callis said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the man who owns the home rents it out. People who were about to move in hired the Hondurans to do some work, but did not give them permission to move in.

In total eight Honduran nationals were taken into custody on trespassing charges among others.

CCSO 8 undocumented immigrants arrested in Port Charlotte



Neighbors told FOX 4, this isn't the first time the home has been an issue, and they've had problems with people living there in the past.

"I think he needs to scan his renters a lot better because like I said it's a low-key neighborhood. We have a lot of people walking. I walk early in the morning and we want to be able to feel safe," Callis said.

